Football

West Ham suffers Fabianski injury blow ahead of Man United FA Cup tie

“He’s got a fractured cheekbone and eye-socket,” manager David Moyes, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United.

Reuters
28 February, 2023 17:27 IST
28 February, 2023 17:27 IST
West Ham United’s Lukasz Fabianski being substituted off after sustaining an injury

West Ham United’s Lukasz Fabianski being substituted off after sustaining an injury | Photo Credit: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS

“He’s got a fractured cheekbone and eye-socket,” manager David Moyes, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United.

West Ham United will be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski for a lengthy spell after he suffered a fractured cheekbone in Saturday’s Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.

“He’s got a fractured cheekbone and eye-socket,” manager David Moyes, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Manchester United, told a news conference.

“We don’t quite know whether it’ll be operated on or healing itself, or a time-span at the moment.”

Also Read
Rashford credited with League Cup final goal against Newcastle

Fabianski’s injury is a blow to West Ham, which is two points above the relegation zone with 14 league games left.

The 37-year-old has started every game in the Premier League this season.

West Ham will now have to turn to second-choice keeper Alphonse Areola, who came on against Forest after Fabianski was injured.

“We’ve had the surgeons report back but I think there’s a decision to make as to whether it’s surgery. It’s huge for us and huge for the goalkeeper as well.

“The stage of the career for him as well.”

Moyes confirmed that West Ham will also be without right back Vladimir Coufal for the trip to Old Trafford because of a heel injury.

Striker Danny Ings, who scored his first two goals for the Hammers against Forest, is also not available as he is cup-tied after appearing previously in the competition for Aston Villa.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us