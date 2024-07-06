The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match on June 14, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the quarterfinal matches that are scheduled to be played on July 6.
- England vs Switzerland - July 6, 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST
- Netherlands vs Turkey - July 7, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST
