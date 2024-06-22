The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 22:

Georgia vs Czechia - 6:30 PM IST; 3:00 PM local time (CET), 2:00 pm BST

Turkey vs Portugal - 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 pm BST

Belgium vs Romania - June 22, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

GEORGIA vs CZECHIA

After losing to more fancied opponents despite yeoman-like performances in their opening Euro 2024 matches, the Czech Republic and Georgia are aware that defeat will complicate their chances of reaching the knockout stage when they meet on Saturday.

While the Czechs dug in and defended mightily against Portugal only to lose to a stoppage-time goal, Georgia sizzled on its Euro debut with a never-say-die effort against group leader Turkey and was denied an equaliser by the width of a post in injury time. It ended up losing the match 3-1 after Turkey scored again in the dying seconds.

The result leaves Georgia sitting at the bottom of Group F on goal difference but manager Willy Sagnol can take heart that his side, which is appearing in a major men’s tournament for the first time as an independent nation, will apply what they learned from the loss.

The pulsating opener should boost Georgia’s confidence after it went toe-to-toe and pressed forward against a vibrant Turkey in arguably the most exciting match at the tournament to date.

Read full preview here: Czechs and Georgians look to rebound after defeats

TURKEY vs PORTUGAL

Electrified by a Euro 2024 opening win and strong support from their passionate fans, Turkey will try to keep the momentum going when it faces Portugal at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

The Portuguese had to dig deep to beat Czechia 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner by substitute Francisco Conceicao in its first Group F game, which raised questions about Roberto Martinez’s side which arrived in Germany among the favourites.

Portugal is widely seen as having one of the best squads at the Euros after a perfect run in qualifying with 10 wins and still has 39-year-old captain Ronaldo as its focal point.

Faced with high expectations, Martinez’s side struggled against the disciplined Czechs and has tough opponents in the motivated Turks who won a hard-fought game against Georgia.

Read full preview here: Buoyed by fans, Turkey hopes to stage upset against Portugal

BELGIUM vs ROMANIA

Belgium has sought to project an image of calm after losing its opening game at the European Championship but must be worried about yet another early tournament elimination as it prepares to face Romania in Cologne on Saturday.

A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday.

“I can’t tell the team much about what needed to be better,” said coach Domenico Tedesco after their loss, where missed opportunities came back to haunt the much-fancied Belgians.

Jan Vertonghen said Belgium certainly have the players to get a result.

“I would be worried if we didn’t have the quality, so I’m confident we will score on Saturday,” added the veteran defender in the build-up to the game.

Despite that confidence Belgium will be fretting over the potential for another early exit after crashing out at the first hurdle at the World Cup in Qatar less than two years ago.

Read full preview here: Belgium locks horns with a fiery Romanian side