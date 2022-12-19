When is Ligue 1 2022/23 season resuming? Fixtures, date, time, live stream info

French top-flight football, Ligue 1 will resume on December 28 after the FIFA World Cup break.

This was the first time when the World Cup was held in winter. Hence, domestic leagues across countries had to be brought to a halt to make room for the international tournament.

The last round of fixtures in Ligue 1 was held on November 12, 13 and 14 before stopping for the World Cup, that started on December 20.

When is Paris Saint-Germain playing next?

Among notable fixtures, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will resume its season against Strasbourg on December 29, 1:30 AM.

PSG will have world champion Lionel Messi, runner-up and Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and quarterfinalist Neymar in its ranks.

PSG leads the table with 41 points, followed by Lens, Rennes and Marseille with 36, 31 and 30 points, respectively.