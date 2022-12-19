Football

When is Ligue 1 2022/23 season resuming? Fixtures, date, time, live stream info

The Ligue 1 2022-23 season will resume after the FIFA World Cup break on December 28.

Team Sportstar
19 December, 2022 17:36 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi (L), Neymar (C) and Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi (L), Neymar (C) and Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: AFP/FRANCK FIFE

French top-flight football, Ligue 1 will resume on December 28 after the FIFA World Cup break.

This was the first time when the World Cup was held in winter. Hence, domestic leagues across countries had to be brought to a halt to make room for the international tournament.

The last round of fixtures in Ligue 1 was held on November 12, 13 and 14 before stopping for the World Cup, that started on December 20.

When is Paris Saint-Germain playing next?

Among notable fixtures, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will resume its season against Strasbourg on December 29, 1:30 AM.

PSG will have world champion Lionel Messi, runner-up and Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe and quarterfinalist Neymar in its ranks.

PSG leads the table with 41 points, followed by Lens, Rennes and Marseille with 36, 31 and 30 points, respectively.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIGUE 1?

When is Ligue 1 resuming?

Ligue 1, French’s top flight competition, will resume on December 28.

Where to watch Ligue 1?

Ligue 1 matches for game week 16 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Where to live stream Ligue 1?

The live streaming for La Liga will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema

