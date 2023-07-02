Which teams have qualified for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

It is the first Women’s World Cup to be hosted by two countries, held in the Southern Hemisphere and hosted across multiple confederations (with Australia in the AFC and New Zealand in the OFC).

How many national teams are playing on the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will have 32 national teams playing for the coveted crown. In 2019, 24 teams competed for the trophy, eight less than the upcoming edition.

With the co-hosts Australia and New Zealand automatically qualifying, the remaining 207 out of the 209 remaining FIFA members had to battle it out based on their confederation’s qualifying process to determine the 30 competing in the ninth edition of the tournament. The exceptions were Chad and Pakistan, whose football associations were suspended by FIFA.

AFC - China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and Vietnam

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup served as the World Cup qualifying tournament for AFC members, wherein the four semifinalists qualified(China, Japan, South Korea and Philippines).

The three quarterfinalists (excluding Australia) played two matches each, and the best team advanced to the World Cup (Vietnam), and the remaining two teams entered the inter-confederation play-offs.

CAF - Morocco, Nigeria, Zambia, and South Africa

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was the World Cup qualifying tournament for CAF members. Four semi-finalists qualified for the World Cup (Morocco, Nigeria, Zambia, and South Africa). Losers of the quarterfinals played a one-match repechage, with the winners advancing to the inter-confederation play-offs.

CONCACAF - USA, Jamaica, Canada and Costa Rica

CONCACAF W Championship served as the World Cup qualifying tournament for CONCACAF members. The top two teams of each group advanced to the knockout stage and qualified for the World Cup (USA, Jamaica, Canada and Costa Rica).

The third-placed team in each group entered the inter-confederation play-offs.

CONMEBOL - Brazil, Colombia and Argentina

The Copa América Femenina finalist and third-place matches qualified for the World Cup (Brazil, Colombia and Argentina). The loser of the third-place match was sent to the inter-confederation play-offs.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 groups Group A - New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland Group B - Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada Group C - Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan Group D - England, Haiti, Denmark, China Group E - USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal Group F - France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama Group G - Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina Group H - Germany, Morocco, Colombia, Korea Republic

OFC - Papua New Guinea-inter-confederation play-offs

The OFC Women’s Nations Cup was the World Cup qualifying tournament for OFC members. New Zealand did not participate as they had already qualified for the World Cup as co-hosts, and American Samoa opted not to participate due to the pandemic. Papua New Guinea went to the inter-confederation play-offs as tournament winners.

UEFA - Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, England, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland and Republic of Ireland

51 teams were drawn into nine groups of five and six, and the nine group winners qualified for the World Cup (Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, England, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Germany, and France). The nine runners-up advance to the play-offs.

In the playoffs, the nine teams played two knockout rounds of single-leg matches, the two teams with the best-combined records in the group stage and second-round play-offs qualified for the World Cup(Switzerland and Republic of Ireland). The team with the lowest combined record entered the inter-confederation play-offs.

Inter-confederation play-offs - Portugal, Haiti and Panama

The last three spots at the Women’s World Cup were decided through a ten-team playoff tournament. Teams from the same confederation were not drawn into the same group.

The winner of each group qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup (Portugal, Haiti and Panama).