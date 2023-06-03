Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is the referee for Man City vs Manchester United FA Cup final ?

Paul Tierney would be the referee for the game at Wembley Stadium, the FA said last month. He will serve as the squad captain for the officials overseeing the FA Cup final.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 20:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Paul Tierney consults the pitchside VAR monitor before awarding Manchester United a penalty.
Referee Paul Tierney consults the pitchside VAR monitor before awarding Manchester United a penalty. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Referee Paul Tierney consults the pitchside VAR monitor before awarding Manchester United a penalty. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paul Tierney would be the referee for the game at Wembley Stadium, the FA said last month. He will serve as the squad captain for the officials overseeing the FA Cup final.

Fourth official Peter Bankes, reserve assistant referee Adrian Holmes, and assistant referees Neil Davies and Scott Ledger will work alongside Tierney on Saturday afternoon.

Tierney played a crucial role just after the half-hour mark when Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish conceded a penalty. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross saw Grealish get a hand on it and the referee, after a VAR check followed by a look on the monitor, pointed to the spot.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty to equalise as the two sides of Manchester entered the break, level at 1-1. However, Pep Guardiola’s side took lead, six minutes into restart with Ilkay Gundogan’s scoring his second goal of the day.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is the referee for Man City vs Manchester United FA Cup final ?
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live score: Gundogan scores again to retake lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. UWCL final LIVE score, Barcelona 2-2 Wolfsburg updates: Guijarro nets brace as Barca equalises
    Team Sportstar
  4. Coach Todd Clark lends clarity to the potential of Tavish Pahwa
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Who is the referee for Man City vs Manchester United FA Cup final ?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 streaming info: When, where to watch Messi’s, Ramos’ last game for Paris; Predicted XI; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City midfielder Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal against Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asensio confirms Real Madrid exit after nine years at the club
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is the referee for Man City vs Manchester United FA Cup final ?
    Team Sportstar
  2. FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City Live score: Gundogan scores again to retake lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. UWCL final LIVE score, Barcelona 2-2 Wolfsburg updates: Guijarro nets brace as Barca equalises
    Team Sportstar
  4. Coach Todd Clark lends clarity to the potential of Tavish Pahwa
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment