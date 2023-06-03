Who is the referee for Man City vs Manchester United FA Cup final ?

Published : Jun 03, 2023 20:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Paul Tierney would be the referee for the game at Wembley Stadium, the FA said last month. He will serve as the squad captain for the officials overseeing the FA Cup final.

Fourth official Peter Bankes, reserve assistant referee Adrian Holmes, and assistant referees Neil Davies and Scott Ledger will work alongside Tierney on Saturday afternoon.

Tierney played a crucial role just after the half-hour mark when Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish conceded a penalty. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross saw Grealish get a hand on it and the referee, after a VAR check followed by a look on the monitor, pointed to the spot.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty to equalise as the two sides of Manchester entered the break, level at 1-1. However, Pep Guardiola’s side took lead, six minutes into restart with Ilkay Gundogan’s scoring his second goal of the day.

