Why is Haaland not in Manchester City vs Liverpool match?

Haaland leads the Premier League with 28 goals and has scored nine in his last three games in all competitions.

MANCHESTER, England 01 April, 2023 16:22 IST
Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Prolific striker Erling Haaland was not part of Manchester City’s squad to play Liverpool on Saturday following a groin injury.

The Norway international, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, had to withdraw from his country’s European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia last week because of the problem.

LIVE - Manchester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League

The game was important for both teams, with City eight points behind first-place Arsenal with a game in hand, and Liverpool fighting to secure a top-four spot for Champions League qualification.

City manager Pep Guardiola had said Haaland would be given the chance to prove his fitness during the team’s training session on Friday.

