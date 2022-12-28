Football

Will Messi play PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint Germain will take on Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
28 December, 2022 21:30 IST
Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain.

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi will miss the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Thursday (IST).

Messi, who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina earlier this month, is yet to return to Paris and is expected to be back by early January.

The seven time Ballon d’Or winner will also miss PSG’s trip to Lens on Sunday.

“He (Messi) had to return to Argentina for the celebrations, the receptions and we decided that he was going to be off until the 1st of January,”club’s manager Christophe Galtier told reporters on Tuesday.

“And so he will come and join us, either on the 2nd or the 3rd, to be able to resume competition with us, when he will have had between 13 and 14 days of recovery.”

Galtier said all other players returned as per the schedule and will be available for Wednesday’s game, including France striker Kylian Mbappe.

PSG is top of the standings on 41 points after 15 games, five above second-placed Lens.

