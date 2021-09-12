Football Football Brazil's health regulator moves to thwart Willian's Corinthians debut Brazil's health regulator has told Willian that he can make his debut for Corinthians only after completing a 14-day quarantine. He arrived at the Sao Paulo club 10 days ago. Reuters SAO PAULO 12 September, 2021 11:47 IST Willian returns to his boyhood club Corinthians after 14 years. He played for Arsenal in the Premier League last season. - Reuters Reuters SAO PAULO 12 September, 2021 11:47 IST Brazil's health regulator warned former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian that he must not attempt to make his debut for Corinthians on Sunday because he must quarantine after spending time in England.Anvisa said on Saturday that Willian, who arrived at the Sao Paulo club 10 days ago, agreed on entering Brazil to quarantine for 14 days because he had come from England, where COVID-19 variants are considered a particular threat.RELATED| Alves boycotts Sao Paulo over club debt The regulator said it had warned the club and the Brazilian Football Confederation, and had located the hotel were the Corinthians squad was based before Sunday's league game against Athletico Goianiense.It has asked authorities to "adopt the necessary measures ... to avoid the player not complying with the quarantine period," Anvisa said in a statement.The move comes even though Willian spent time last week training with his new club.It also occurred almost a week after the same regulator forced Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina to be abandoned after just five minutes due to the presence of four Argentines who had also been in England.RELATED| Brazil and Argentina return to World Cup qualifying after chaos Corinthians has not commented on Anvisa's decision. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :