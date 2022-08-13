Football

Willian terminates Corinthians contract following death threats

Willian has been attacked by some of the fans over poor performance in the field, despite the team being second place in the Brazilian league.

Reuters
13 August, 2022 09:27 IST
On Friday, Willian told that he will return to Europe and that he had terminated the contract with the club.

Brazil forward Willian has left local side Corinthians after receiving death threats, the former Arsenal and Chelsea player said.

The 34-year-old went on a free transfer to Corinthians last summer, but the return has been everything but pleasant for the winger who has 70 caps for the Brazilian national team since his debut in 2011.

On Friday, Willian told that he will return to Europe and that he had terminated the contract with the club.

English media has linked him to Premier League club Fulham FC. The Brazilian international enjoyed a fruitful stint in the English league with Chelsea, making 234 appearances for the Blues. His Arsenal transfer though, was underwhelming as he scored just a solitary goal in the 25 games he played over the course of two seasons.

“I did not come to Brazil to get threatened,” Willian told reporters for the Globo Esporte.

“Whenever Corinthians lost and if sometimes I was not doing well in the game, my family received threats, and curses on social media.

“My wife, my daughters, after a while (they) also started attacking my father, and my sister.”

Willian has been attacked by some of the fans over poor performance in the field, as Corinthians was eliminated from two important competitions in recent weeks, despite the team being second place in the Brazilian league.

“Corinthians accepted the dismissal of the athlete, the anticipation of the end of the contract. Willian alleged private and family problems and the desire to leave Brazil. Corinthians is sorry, but respects the player’s decision,” Corinthians said in statement.

