Leicester Women sacks manager Morgan; Heskey to remain in-charge Leicester, which gained promotion to the top flight after winning the Championship under Morgan, are yet to secure a point this season having lost all eight matches played so far. Reuters 25 November, 2021 18:33 IST Leicester, under Morgan, is yet to secure a win this season out of the eight games that it has played. - Reuters Reuters 25 November, 2021 18:33 IST Leicester City women has sacked manager Jonathan Morgan with the team bottom of the standings, the FA Women's Super League club said on Thursday.Leicester, which gained promotion to the top flight after winning the Championship under Morgan, is yet to secure a point this season having lost all eight matches played so far.READ : Champions League: Klopp hails Thiago's 'thunderball' "This club has been part of mine and my family's life for 12 years," Morgan said in a statement. "Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city."This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven't achieved the results we had hoped for."Assistant manager Michael Makoni and first team coach Holly Morgan have also left the club.Emile Heskey, the club's head of women's football development, will oversee first team training ahead of Sunday's clash against Manchester United in the FA Women's League Cup.