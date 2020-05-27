Leverkusen ousted by Wolfsburg, Monchengladbach held by Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen dropped out of the Bundesliga's top four as Maximilian Arnold outshone Kai Havertz in Wolfsburg's 4-1 win at BayArena.

Elsewhere, a toothless Borussia Monchengladbach missed the chance to go third in the Bundesliga as it was held to a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

-Arnold shines for Wolfsburg -

Having whipped in a free-kick from which Marin Pongracic headed home the opener before the break, Arnold doubled Wolfsburg's lead from a low free-kick that deflected in off Havertz's foot.

Renato Steffen's back-post header made it 3-0 before Arnold provided another free-kick from which Pongracic headed in his second.

Julian Baumgartlinger grabbed a late consolation for Leverkusen, which dropped below Monchengladbach in the table on goal difference, having beaten it last weekend courtesy of a second successive Havertz double.

- Bremen earns a crucial point -

Gladbach dropped out of the top-four when it was beaten by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and it was unable to respond with three precious points behind closed doors at the Weserstadion three days later.

Florian Neuhaus was Gladbach's biggest threat, but Werder deserved at least a point and Davie Selke ought to have won it late on as it ended a seven-match home losing streak in the top flight.

A point for Marco Rose's visitors moved them above Leverkusen into fourth with six games to play, while Werder - which beat Freiburg at the weekend - remains second-bottom with seven to play.