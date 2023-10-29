Newcastle squanders lead twice to draw 2-2 at Wolves in Premier League

Wolverhampton twice came from behind on Saturday to draw 2-2 at home against Newcastle, which has failed to win its last two Premier League games that have come after midweek Champions League matches.

Callum Wilson scored a first-half double for Newcastle, including a contentious penalty, to move to seven goals from just nine appearances in the Premier League but it was not enough against a determined Wolves, who seemed to take inspiration from a sense of injustice in a feisty second half.

Wilson, starting in place of the injured Alexander Isak, acrobatically capitalised on goalkeeper Jose Sa’s error to put Newcastle in front after 22 minutes but Mario Lemina headed the hosts level with his first goal for the club 14 minutes later.

Wolves then fumed when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot on the stroke of halftime, with minimal apparent contact when Hwang Hee-chan was guilty of a loose touch in his own box and Fabian Schar went down as he stepped in to take possession.

Wilson kept his cool after a lengthy VAR check and ignored the jeers to put Newcastle back in front despite Sa getting a strong hand to the spot kick.

Hwang made amends in the 71st minute with an equalizer that extends Wolves’ unbeaten run to five.

Newcastle made the trip south coming off a 1-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and still reeling from the loss of Sandro Tonali, who was serving the first game of a 10-month ban for betting offenses.

Earlier this month, Newcastle drew 2-2 at West Ham after beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League.

Wolves lost in-form Portugal forward Pedro Neto to a hamstring injury in the 74th