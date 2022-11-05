Football

Wolves appoints Julen Lopetegui as new head coach

Lopetegui will begin his first League role on Monday 14th November when he officially takes charge of the men’s first-team squad.

Reuters
05 November, 2022 14:48 IST
05 November, 2022 14:48 IST
Subject to being granted work permits, Lopetegui and his team will take over at Molineux following the club’s league fixture against Arsenal.

Subject to being granted work permits, Lopetegui and his team will take over at Molineux following the club’s league fixture against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lopetegui will begin his first League role on Monday 14th November when he officially takes charge of the men’s first-team squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as its new head coach, the relegation-threatened Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Lopetegui replaces caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage’s dismissal last month.

Lopetegui will take up the role after the club’s league fixture against Arsenal on Nov. 12. The 56-year-old had been linked with a move to Wolves last month, but initially turned down the offer, according to reports in British media.

“Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

Lopetegui began his coaching career in Spain’s youth set-up, before spells at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish second division and Portuguese club Porto.

He took over as Spain coach in 2016 following the retirement of Vicente Del Bosque, leaving to become Real Madrid manager in 2018. He was dismissed just three months into his stint with the Spanish giants.

Lopetegui’s most successful foray into club management came at Sevilla, leading it to the Europa League title in 2020, but he was sacked by the LaLiga side last month after a poor run of results left it 17th in the standings.

Wolves, 19th in the league standings with 10 points from 13 games, hosts Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup- Five players who made a mark

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us