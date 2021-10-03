Women's Super League: West Ham shocks Manchester City with 2-0 win

West Ham United pulled off a shock 2-0 win away to Manchester City Women to rise to fourth in the Women's Super League table on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur went second with a 2-0 win over newcomers Leicester City.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir broke the deadlock with a header for West Ham six minutes before the break and though Ellen White had a goal for City ruled out for offside, the Hammers defended bravely before Yui Hasegawa added a second goal in stoppage time to seal the win.

Tottenham cruised to its fourth straight win thanks to goals from Rachel Williams and Angela Addison, and Everton was also a winner away from home as it notched up a 3-0 victory over Reading, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Arsenal tops the table on 12 points with Spurs second on goal difference and Chelsea third on nine points. Birmingham City takes on Manchester United later on Sunday.