Women's Champions League: Chelsea striker Kerr bowls over pitch invader Sam Kerr barged into the fan who had run onto the Kingsmeadow pitch late in Wednesday's game against Juventus, leaving him in a heap on the ground. Reuters 09 December, 2021 09:44 IST FILE PHOTO: Chelsea striker Sam Kerr. - Action Images via Reuters Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was cautioned after doling out some rough justice to a pitch invader during a Women's Champions League match against Juventus in southwest London on Wednesday evening.The Australian was described by her coach Emma Hayes as the best striker in the world after helping Chelsea seal a domestic treble with two goals in the FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday.READ: UEFA Champions League: Barcelona out of Champions League after 3-0 loss to Bayern MunichKerr showed skills more in keeping with the Australian Rules code she played as a child when she barged into the fan who had run onto the Kingsmeadow pitch late in Wednesday's game, leaving him in a heap on the ground.The yellow card contributed to a frustrating night for Kerr and Chelsea as Juventus held on for a 0-0 draw, leaving the English champion needing a draw from a trip to Wolfsburg next week to be certain of progressing to the quarterfinals.