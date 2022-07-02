Women's EURO 2022: All you need to know, where to watch, timing, schedule, venues

The premier Women’s international competition in European football, the Women’s EURO 2022, is set to begin in England from July 7 (as per IST). The tournament last happened in 2017 and was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

In July, it returns with the host England locking horns against Austria in Manchester. Defending champion Netherlands will start its campaign against 1984 EURO winner Sweden in a Group C clash.

The Dutch, however, will be without its head coach Sarina Wiegman who will be in charge of England in hopes to steer the two-time finalist to its maiden European Championship.

The most successful team in the EUROS, Germany, with eight titles, failed to defend the title in the last edition of it, losing to Denmark in the quarterfinals. When it starts the campaign this year, it will face the same side in London on July 8.

Norway, the winner of the inaugural edition of EUROs, will have a very important addition to its squad with Ada Hegerberg, its marquee striker returning to the International stage after five years.

With European heavyweights like Sweden, Norway and Germany back in action, it will be interesting to see if the Dutch can defend its maiden title or if Wiegman can work her magic on the Three Lionesses.

How many teams are playing in the European Championship 2022?

Sixteen countries are playing in the European Championship this season with them distributed in four groups of four teams each. While Group B is stalked with powerhouses Spain, Denmark and Germany, host England will face a strong challenge against Norway.

Which stadiums are hosting the tournament?

Ten Stadium across England will host the European Championship with the semifinals set to happen at the Bramall Lane and the Milton and Keynes Stadium while the Wembley Stadium in London is the destination for the final.

The tournament will kick off at the Theatre Of Dreams, the Old Trafford Stadium where the Three Lionesses will face Austria.

When and where to watch EURO 2022?