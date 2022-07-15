Football

Women’s EURO 2022: England head coach Wiegman tests COVID-19 positive

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will be in charge of the team for Friday’s game at St Mary’s in Wiegman’s absence.

Reuters
15 July, 2022 18:56 IST
England manager Sarina Wiegman along the sidelines during the Women’s European Championship.

England manager Sarina Wiegman along the sidelines during the Women’s European Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England women’s team head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their final Women’s European Championship group match against Northern Ireland on Friday, the team said.

Host and title favourite England has already qualified for the quarter-finals, alongside Germany and France.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible,” the team said in a statement.

The Dutchwoman’s positive test comes after England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy also contracted the virus last week.

England is on top of Group A on six points following a 1-0 win over Austria and 8-0 thrashing of Norway. It is due to play its quarter-final game in Brighton on July 20 against the runners-up of Group B. 

