Football

Women’s EURO 2022: Iceland draws 1-1 with Belgium in group opener

Iceland drew 1-1 with Belgium in its women’s European Championship match after Thorvaldsdottir’s opener was cancelled out by Vanhaevermaet.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 11 July, 2022 08:46 IST
MANCHESTER 11 July, 2022 08:46 IST
Belgium’s Janice Cayman in action with Iceland’s Sandra Siguroardottir.

Belgium’s Janice Cayman in action with Iceland’s Sandra Siguroardottir. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Iceland drew 1-1 with Belgium in its women’s European Championship match after Thorvaldsdottir’s opener was cancelled out by Vanhaevermaet.

Iceland was left to rue a missed penalty in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in its women’s European Championship Group D match on Sunday after Berglind Thorvaldsdottir’s opener was cancelled out by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

In front of just 3,859 fans at the Academy Stadium, Iceland had the opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Belgium conceded a penalty for a handball but Thorvaldsdottir’s tame effort was easily saved by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

Thorvaldsdottir made amends in the second half, however, when she connected with Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir’s looping cross at the far post, heading home from an acute angle to give Iceland the lead before wheeling away in celebration.

Also Read
Women’s EURO 2022: Geyoro grabs a first half hat-trick as France thrashes Italy 5-1

But minutes later, Elena Dhont won Belgium a penalty with a clever touch in the box to draw a foul and midfielder Vanhaevermaet made no mistake from the spot as she sent goalkeeper Sandra Sigurdardottir the wrong way.

Tessa Wullaert nearly gave Belgium the win with a curling effort headed for the top corner but Sigurdardottir anticipated the shot well and dived full-stretch to deny the Belgian skipper.

Sigurdardottir had her heart in her mouth in the 89th minute when she brought down Janice Cayman who was through on goal, inside the box. But as soon as the referee awarded a penalty, she changed her decision after the offside flag went up.

Belgium next play France while Iceland play Italy, with both matches taking place on Thursday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Watch: India's road to AFC Asian Cup 2023

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us