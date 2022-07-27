Football

Women’s Euro 2022: Clinical England thrashes Sweden 4-0 to reach final

Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, had three big chances to take the lead early on and were denied by the woodwork and they paid a heavy price.

Reuters
SHEFFIELD, England 27 July, 2022 08:47 IST
SHEFFIELD, England 27 July, 2022 08:47 IST
England’s Lucy Bronze headed England’s second in the 48th minute from a corner.

England’s Lucy Bronze headed England’s second in the 48th minute from a corner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, had three big chances to take the lead early on and were denied by the woodwork and they paid a heavy price.

Host England waltzed past Sweden into the Women’s Euro 2022 final with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all on target in a sensational 4-0 win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The Lionesses made a nervy start but once Mead produced a moment of brilliance to fire them ahead in the 34th minute it was one-way traffic for Sarina Wiegman’s side who became the first England women’s team to reach a major final since 2009.

Also Read
FIFA wants 25% eminent player representation in AIFF’s executive committee

England has now won 11 consecutive matches and will face either Germany or France, who meet on Wednesday, in a Wembley showdown on Sunday as it bids to win its first major trophy.

Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, had three big chances to take the lead early on and were denied by the woodwork and they paid a heavy price.

Mead produced a great turn on the edge of the area to power a shot beyond goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to give England a halftime lead that was barely deserved.

But they turned on the style in the second half to crank up a party atmosphere inside the stadium.

Bronze headed England’s second in the 48th minute from a corner and Lauren Hemp somehow failed to make it 3-0 when she fired against the crossbar from substitute Russo’s low cross.

Russo then produced an outstanding piece of improvisation to take the game away from Sweden, sending a cheeky back heel through the legs of goalkeeper Lindahl.

Kirby then put the icing on the cake with a flighted effort that Lindahl could only help into the back of the net.

After that it was exhibition stuff for a rampant England side who will now take some stopping in Sunday’s final, especially with Mead in such scintillating form.

The Arsenal forward is the leading scorer at the tournament with six goals and two assists in five games so far.

“I think at the full time whistle we didn’t really know what to do,” Mead said as the adopted British sporting anthem “Sweet Caroline” echoed around the Yorkshire arena.

Also Read
Alex Ferguson arrives at Carrington as Ronaldo begins talks regarding Man United future

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere and we are excited to be in the final. The goal came at a good time because there was pressure on us and they had a few chances.”

It was a chastening evening for Sweden who had looked the more likely side early on.

There was less than a minute on the clock when Sofia Jakobsson got in behind England’s defence and forced a fine save from Mary Earps who denied Jakobsson again soon after.

Stina Blackstenius also headed against the bar but Sweden’s night was soon to disintegrate as England rode the wave of euphoria that has built throughout the tournament.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us