Women's Bundesliga may return on May 29

The Frauen Bundesliga may be able to return on May 29 subject to the health guidelines already put in place, the German Football Association announced on Monday.

The clubs of the Women's Bundesliga had earlier voted in favour of resuming the 2019-20 season after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown with a large majority. One club, 1. FC Köln, abstained from the vote.

"We have now created the prerequisites by adapting the general schedule of the season, provided we receive positive signals from politicians, in compliance with the strict requirements of the present hygiene concept to complete," said DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg.



Ratzeburg was quick to add that safety of players and staff is top priority and while a return is the most favourable outcome, it will come through only if completely safe to do so.



The decision on the women's league comes after the return of the men's top flight tournament and Bundesliga 2 got scheduled for May 16.

As things stand now, VfL Wolfsburg tops the table with 46 points from 16 games with Bayern Munich in second place with 38 points from as many games.



Central pot to bear testing costs



With emphasis placed on testing and the resumption of the league depending on it, the DFB has already announced a pot of €7.5 million which will be available to the Women's Bundesliga and 3 Liga, in the case of a resumption of the leagues.

In normal circumstances, the clubs would have to bear the costs of testing. However, this announcement means those costs will be covered by this central pot - a decision that was unanimously agreed upon earlier this month.

Women's clubs which are not connected to a men's side will receive €300,000 to help fund the required tests. As for the others, the balance will be handled by the pot without deductions to clubs, in support of the organisational costs of matches should they be played. The payment will be made pro rata after every completed matchday.



Earlier, German health Minister Jens Spahn had argued that the testing regime “makes sense and can serve as an example for other forms of professional sport,” although he warned “it has to be lived up to”. The protocol deals with hygiene regulations, testing and constant monitoring.

New schedule



The league will continue with the 17th matchday, with the season finale scheduled for June 28. The Frauen Bundesliga still has six matchdays to complete in addition to two catch-up games.

The DFB Pokal for women, which is in the quarterfinal stage, will also be completed according to the statement from the DFB. The quarterfinals will be held on June 3 and the semifinals are scheduled for June 10 and 11. The final is slated to take place in Cologne on July 4.



Quarterfinal schedule Bayer Leverkusen - TSG Hoffenheim FSV Güttersloh - VfL Wolfsburg Arminia Bielefeld - SC Sand 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam - SGS Essen



Return only set for top-flight

In Monday's announcement, the DFB only plans for the Frauen Bundesliga to return to playing matches behind closed doors.

Clubs playing the Women's second division and junior league have already voted to stop their respective seasons.

Another meeting of the DFB is scheduled for May 25 to decide what happens to leagues outside the top division.