Supercopa Feminina: Barcelona beats Real Sociedad 10-1

Barcelona claimed its first Supercopa Femenina title with a 10-1 thrashing of Real Sociedad, whose coach Gonzalo Arconada said change is needed to curb the Catalan side's domination.

First-half doubles from Marta Torrejon and Alexia Putellas were added to by Asisat Oshoala and Caroline Graham Hansen to give Barca a 6-0 lead after 45 minutes at El Helmantico in Salamanca.

Oshoala scored her second in the 51st minute and Torrejon completed her hat-trick before Manuela Lareo finally got La Real on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute.



Candela Andujar made it 9-1 before Torrejon rounded off the scoring 12 minutes from time to seal an emphatic triumph.

With newly crowned Supercopa champion Barca sitting nine points clear at the top of the Primera Division, Arconada opted to use his post-match news conference to send a message to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

"Every [Spanish] team feels that they cannot compete with this Barca. The federation has to evaluate if this is what they wanted. The only option was Barca winning and we suffered this humiliation," said Arconada.

"We knew it would be complicated and we did not give our all. We did not live up to who we are.

"It was a hard day, but a lesson. I'm proud to have played the final and convinced it will not be the last one."

Barca boss Lluis Cortes was unimpressed by Arconada's comments and claimed things are not as uneven as he alleged.

"Each club invests in women's football as much as they want to and the percentage in relation to the men's game is very small," said Cortes.

"I wish we could always win 10-1, but I am sure this won't happen in the league. Things went really well today but in the majority of games we really have to fight."