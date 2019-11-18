Women's football weekend - results, attendance, records

North London is red, Anfield has been breached, as have the records for attendance and viewership. Thanks to the international break, the Women's Super League had a window all to itself, uninterrupted by Premier League and Championship fixtures.

It has been a historic week in terms of the results and the spectator turnout. Here's a brief look at the Women's Football Weekend, in numbers.

Women's football weekend - what to expect





What. A. Day!



Goals, saves and derby wins during #WomensFootballWeekend in the @BarclaysFAWSL



Which result was your favourite? pic.twitter.com/VcqSIJPDf1 — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 17, 2019

Everton breaches Anfield to win first-ever WSL Merseyside derby

What the Everton men have struggled to do so far since the turn of the millennium, the woman have done, almost making it look too easy — beating Liverpool at Anfield, with a solitary goal separating the two sides.

The Toffees held the upper hand throughout the game, with a late first half goal from captain Lucy Graham sealing the deal for Everton.



Arsenal goes all guns blazing against Spurs



Newly promoted Tottenham started strong with Kit Graham taking the attack to the visitor early on. Arsenal did not stand as spectator, with second half-goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema swinging the tie in favour of the Gunners.

City makes merry in West Ham clash

A brace from Georgia Stanway on her 100th appearance for the club, and goals apiece for Ellen White, Lauren Hemp and Tessa Wullaert ensured Manchester City cruised to a comfortable win over West Ham United, briefly taking it to the top of the table.

Blues back to the summit



City's time on top of the table was short-lived as a solitary goal stood between Chelsea and Manchester United, giving the Blues three points and a push to the top of the leaderboard. Norwegian defender Maren Mjelde's spot-kick made all the difference in the game.

Record attendance and viewership



The weekend saw a record spectator count for the North London Derby. 38,262 fans came to watch the first WSL game being held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 3,000 of these tickets were booked by visiting Arsenal fans, the highest ever number for the league.



This number is higher than the 31,213 spectators who turned up for the women's Manchester derby in September. BBC reports the previous record turnout was 5,265 - 1/7th of this year's number.



The Spurs stadium is also the largest to host a WSL fixture.

The Merseyside derby also saw a healthy turnout of 23,500 at Anfield. Most would have gone home heartbroken thanks to an unlucky loss for the Reds but the heartening turnout bodes well for the league.

The Chelsea vs Manchester United game at Kingsmeadow saw 4,790 fans in attendance, while the City vs West Ham game saw 2,145 watching the game.

With a total attendance of 7️⃣4️⃣2️⃣4️⃣7️⃣ across six matches, this was the most-watched round of @BarclaysFAWSL matches ever! pic.twitter.com/MLBmHL3SWE — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) November 17, 2019

Where do the teams stand?

Chelsea tops the table with 16 points from six games, with City and Arsenal snapping at its heels with 15 points from as many games. Everton moved to fourth in the table with its win over the Reds who still find themselves at rock bottom with one point from six games and no win yet.