Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League on Sunday, while on Saturday Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur set a new WSL attendance record as 47,367 watched the Gunners take a comfortable 4-0 win.

Champion Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde was enough to get it back in the win column against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at Kingsmeadow.

That crowd figure was dwarfed at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Arsenal and Spurs clashed, with Vivianne Miedema scoring twice as the Gunners registered their second straight 4-0 league win to top the standings.

Later on Sunday 27,574 fans made the trip to Anfield to see Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby, but a Megan Finnigan header in the ninth minute quickly silenced the home crowd as the visitors set about spoiling the party.

A wonderful solo effort from Jess Park saw the visitors go 2-0 up before the break, and Park then set up substitute Hanna Bennison for a late third as they ran out 3-0 winners.

Brighton & Hove Albion also got its first win at the second attempt, beating Reading 2-1 to send them to the bottom of the table, while Manchester United climbed into second place with a comfortable 2-0 win away to West Ham United.

It is level on six points with Arsenal and Aston Villa, which continued its good start to the season by beating Leicester City 2-0