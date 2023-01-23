Chelsea vs Liverpool women’s match abandoned due to frozen pitch, players and officials left fuming

A Women’s Super League fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool was abandoned after just six minutes on Sunday because the field was frozen, sparking complaints from managers and players that the league wasn’t being taken seriously enough.

There was a field inspection three hours before the scheduled kickoff between the two teams, before heaters were used in an attempt to make the surface playable.

Liverpool’s Melissa Lawley in action with Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert before the match was abandoned due to the conditions of the pitch. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The referee, after consulting with both managers, took the teams off shortly after the match began at Chelsea’s Kingsmeadow stadium “in order to protect the safety of the players,” the league said in a statement.

🗣️ "It just looks really unprofessional. That can't happen again." ❌



Sue Smith discusses the Chelsea vs Liverpool match that was abandoned after just six minutes due to frozen pitch ❄ pic.twitter.com/Zd2Byxq70t — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) January 23, 2023

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said it was time for stadiums hosting games in women’s football to have undersoil heating like in the men’s game.

“We’ve got to take our game seriously,” Hayes told the BBC. “Yes, we can have our blowers and little pitch tents, but it’s not going to be enough.”

The 12-team WSL is run by the English Football Association.

Later Sunday, Brighton announced that its match against Arsenal scheduled for the evening was postponed because the Broadfield Stadium “was found to be frozen after an inspection this afternoon.” Tottenham’s home game against Leicester had also been postponed for the same reason.

Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan posted on Instagram that it was “mind boggling that there’s games/trainings being cancelled because of frozen pitches throughout the league... We should have heated pitches too.”

So so sorry to all our fans who turned up today and braved the cold weather. This shouldn't be happening and we will demand more for our game. Angry and frustrated but we will be ready for Wednesday 💙 @ChelseaFCW — Erin Cuthbert (@erincuthbert_) January 22, 2023

Buchanan’s teammate, Erin Cuthbert, added on Twitter: “This shouldn’t be happening and we will demand more for our game.”

😂😂 on a serious note, one of the top leagues in Europe and we are cancelling games cause of frozen pitches. Not good enough, the women's game is heading in the right direction but still a long way to go. https://t.co/I7Da1PqMl7 — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) January 22, 2023

Arsenal and England forward Beth Mead described the situation “not good enough,” saying on Twitter: “The women’s game is heading in the right direction but still a long way to go.”