WSL: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester loses to Man United

Newcomer Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester United in its first FA Women's Super League home game as Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea all went on scoring sprees on the second weekend of top-flight action in England.

Leicester, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in its first game in the top flight, went behind to strikes from Ella Toone and Maria Thorisdottir before former Red Devil Abbie McManus reduced the deficit, but a goal from Martha Thomas sealed the 3-1 win for United.

READ MORE: Chelsea's Kerr keen to return to Australia once restrictions lifted

Reigning champion Chelsea bounced back from its opening-day defeat with a 4-0 drubbing of Everton that featured some brilliant goals, with Fran Kirby chipping a superb first and Sam Kerr heading home Guro Reiten's pinpoint cross for the third.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema continued her stellar scoring form, netting a brace as her side thumped Reading 4-0 at home, and there were also goals galore at Birmingham City as the home team was hammered 5-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham United and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday and Tottenham Hotspur will play Manchester City later on Sunday.

Brighton tops the table on six points, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United on goal difference, while Everton is bottom after consecutive 4-0 defeats.