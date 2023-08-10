World football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates

Russian football club Dynamo Moscow said Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann terminated his contract with the team and left Russia after a drone strike on buildings near the neighbourhood where he lived.

Normann was one of the few players from Western Europe to play for a Russian club after the country’s military invasion of Ukraine started in February last year, a decision that saw him exiled from Norway’s national team.

Normann was contracted to Rostov when Russia started the war but was then on loan to Norwich in the English Premier League. He later returned to Russia to join Dynamo on loan.

FIFA passed interim rules after the war began allowing players from abroad who were then with clubs in those countries to suspend their contracts.

Dynamo chief executive Pavel Pivovarov told Sport Express in comments reported late Wednesday that Normann cited security reasons for terminating his contracts with the club and Rostov. The clubs will consider legal action, he said.

Skyscrapers in the central Moscow City neighbourhood were damaged last week in drone attacks. Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for the operations.

The Norwegian football federation said last September it had agreed with national team coach Ståle Solbakken not to select Normann for international games. Normann played 12 times for the national team, alongside stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

Spanish star Iniesta ‘opens new page’ with Emirates

Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta on Wednesday became the latest marquee name to commit his career finale to the Gulf by signing for Emirates FC despite having already turned 39.

Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta waves towards audience members at the end of a farewell ceremony to commemorate his leaving the club. | Photo Credit: AP

Iniesta announced in May that he was leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan earlier than expected after spending large parts of the J-League season on the bench.

“This is another very important step in my career after the long years spent in Barcelona and then in Japan,” World Cup and European Championship winner Iniesta said at an official ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah.

“I am here to open a new page and I will do everything possible to achieve the best results with my team.

“I have always done my best with Barcelona and Vissel Kobe, and I will do the same here.”

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 after 16 years at Barcelona where he won the Champions League four times and La Liga on nine occasions.

He also played in Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph and the 2008 and 2012 European Championship victories.

With Vissel Kobe, Iniesta won the Emperor’s Cup in 2019, the Japanese Super Cup in 2020 and led his team to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Emirates FC have had their ups and downs in recent years, winning the Emirates Cup and Super Cup in 2020, while being relegated in the same season to the Second Division.

Iniesta, who will wear the number eight shirt at his new club, “will stay with us for years to come”, said Emirates FC chairman Youssef Al Batran.

Iniesta is the latest star to join the exodus to the energy-rich Gulf where Saudi Arabia has been setting the pace with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez.

US goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joins Belgian team KAS Eupen on loan from Chelsea

United States goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joined Belgian team K.A.S. Eupen on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Slonina didn’t play a competitive match for Chelsea in his first season at the club following his move from the Chicago Fire. But he made his senior international debut for the United States in a friendly against Serbia in January.

Chelsea recently signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

Eupen is in fourth place in the Belgium’s top league after two games.

Japan international Nakamura signs for Ligue 1 club Reims

Japan international Keito Nakamura has signed a five-year deal with French club Reims for a reported fee of 10 million euros ($11 million) from Austrian club LASK, the Ligue 1 side said Thursday.

The 23-year-old forward scored 20 goals in all competitions for LASK and had reportedly been the subject of interest from other clubs including Lille.

Japan forward Keito Nakamura in action against Honduras during the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ THE HINDU

Nakamura will join his international teammate Junya Ito at Reims.

Will Still’s Reims, which finished 11th in the French top flight last season, is looking to strengthen up front following the end of striker Folarin Balogun’s loan from Arsenal.

Nakamura made his Japan debut earlier this year and netted his first international goal against El Salvador in June.

Greek striker Fountas released by D.C United after racism probe

Greek international forward Taxiarchis Fountas has been released by Major League Soccer club D.C. United after the player was investigated for allegations of racial abuse.

The 27-year-old Fountas was also involved in a previous investigation last year, when he denied using a racial insult.

“D.C. United and forward Taxi Fountas have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effective immediately,” MLS said in a statement on Thursday.

“Fountas was placed on administrative leave on July 21 following credible allegations that he used prohibited and discriminatory language against another player. Major League Soccer and its clubs are committed to eradicating racism from the game,” the league said.

D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas scores a goal during the second half of an MLS match against Inter Miami. | Photo Credit: AP

The club issued a similar statement confirming the players departure and added, “There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and D.C. United do not tolerate any acts of this nature.”

No reasons were cited for the specific reasons for the suspension when the sanction was applied on July 21 but The Athletic reported that Fountas’ Dutch teammate Nigel Robertha had complained of receiving a racial insult, from the Greek striker during a clash on the field.

In the previous incident in 2022, in a game against Inter Miami, Fountas had clashed with Miami defender Damion Lowe and faced accusations of using a racial epithet.

Fountas denied the charge and after an investigation, MLS said that the allegation was “credible” but could not be independently verified.

