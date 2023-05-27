Football

WSL 2022-23: How can Manchester United win the Women’s Super League title?

Team Sportstar
Chennai’ 27 May, 2023 18:24 IST
Manchester United women are looking to win their first-ever Women’s Super League title this season. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Women’s Super League has reached its last round of games and Manchester United and Chelsea will look to put the title race to bed, against Liverpool and Reading on Saturday.

Though the men’s side of Manchester United has been immensely successful in the English top-division, the women’s team had to suffer disbandment when the Glazers’ family took over the club in 2006.

It was not until 2018 that the idea to re-introduce the club was welcomed. Five years later, in this season, the Man United Women have shown immense courage to almost bag the Women’s Super League title until Chelsea tracked back on time to get back on top.

WSL points table

Manchester United and Chelsea occupy the top two spots in the WSL at the moment. Following is how the top three look in the WSL:

ClubMatchesWinsLossesDrawsGDPoints
Chelsea2118124855
Manchester United2117224353
Arsenal2115243547

How can Manchester United win the WSL from here?

Manchester United can win the WSL title if:

  • ⦿ Chelsea loses its match against Reading and Manchester United beats Liverpool
  • ⦿ Chelsea draws with Reading and Manchester United beats Liverpool to end the season with a higher goal difference that Emma Hayes’ side

More to follow.

