WSL: Manchester United beats Spurs to stay top of Women’s Super League

With two matches of its 22-game season left to play, United has 50 points, seven more than reigning champion Chelsea, which faces Everton later on Sunday.

MANCHESTER 07 May, 2023
Manchester United’s Leah Galton was too good to be stopped by Spurs as she scored and assisted once in the 3-0 victory.

Manchester United edged closer to securing its first Women’s Super League title with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to stay on top of the standings, though third-placed Chelsea remain in hot pursuit as it has three games in hand.

Manchester City is second on 44 points, while Arsenal remains fourth on 41 after a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

United dominated from the kick-off but it took until the 32nd minute for Leah Galton to open the scoring, pouncing on a poor back-pass from Amy Turner and slotting the ball home.

Alessia Russo added the second three minutes later with a close-range volley and Nikita Parris wrapped up the three points in the 53rd minute, hooking the ball home after the Spurs defence failed to deal with a Galton cross.

United’s next game is the Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at a sold-out Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

