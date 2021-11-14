Womens Super League: Chelsea thumps Man City 4-0, Arsenal stays top

Canadian Jessie Fleming scored after 66 seconds to set Chelsea on course for a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday, its first win away to City in the league that keeps it second in the table.

Fleming pounced on a loose pass from keeper Karima Benameur to open the scoring and Sam Kerr added a second in first-half stoppage time, with Fran Kirby and Magda Ericsson both scoring after the break as City's defence collapsed.

Bottom side Leicester City looked set to secure its first point of the season but substitute Maisie Symonds struck a superb free-kick in second-half stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reading also scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 2-2 draw away to West Ham United, while Birmingham City's poor start to the season continued as it lost 1-0 in their derby with Aston Villa.

On Saturday, Arsenal dropped its first points of the season as it was held to a 1-1 draw by North London rival Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal tops the standings on 19 points after seven games, with Chelsea second on 18 and Brighton third on 15. Leicester remains bottom, with Birmingham City above it on one point.