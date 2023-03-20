Xavi and Ancelotti at odds over disallowed Asensio goal

Barcelona and Real Madrid coaches Xavi Hernandez and Carlo Ancelotti disagreed over a late Marco Asensio goal ruled offside by VAR in the Clasico on Sunday.

Also Read Madrid chief Perez snubs Barcelona Clasico amid tensions

Barcelona won 2-1 as Franck Kessie struck the winner in stoppage time to send his team 12 points clear at the top of La Liga, but with the score poised at 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining, Asensio netted to put Madrid ahead.

However after a VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside against the Spanish forward.

“We did not win because of an offside that we’re still doubtful about,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“It was not so sure. We have doubts about it, and we go back to Madrid with this doubt.”

However Xavi was in complete disagreement with his opposite number.

“It’s clear, offside is clear, it’s a scientific thing, no? I am surprised by what Ancelotti said,” Xavi told reporters.

“Without VAR, everything is more difficult.It ends up being fairer, above all on offsides.

Also Read LaLiga: Griezmann on target again as Atletico extends unbeaten run

“A penalty or a handball, it can be hard to referee it, but this either is, or it isn’t, so that’s why I’m surprised by Ancelotti.”

The coach said the league was not won yet but admitted his team were in the driving seat.

“We have only won the Super Cup (this season), but I have the feeling that this league, only we can lose it,” he continued.

Xavi said his team had bounced back strongly after a difficult start the season.

“You saw at the end of the game, there was a lot of joy, satisfaction, we can’t forget where we came from,” added the coach, as Barcelona close in on their first league title since 2019.

“In October after the (Clasico defeat at the) Bernabeu, we were three points behind, we’ve gained 15 points on Madrid. That says something about our campaign.”