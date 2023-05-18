Football

Zambia not at the Women’s World Cup to make up the numbers: coach

Mwape’s team are the first from Zambia to qualify for a World Cup - men’s or women’s - and they open their Group C campaign against former winners Japan before facing Spain and Costa Rica.

Reuters
ZAMBIA 18 May, 2023 10:54 IST
Zambia Head Coach Bruce Mwape during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw.

Zambia Head Coach Bruce Mwape during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Zambia is making its first appearance at the Women’s World Cup this year, and while coach Bruce Mwape knows its opponents will be much more experienced, he does not view the African side as underdogs.

Mwape said Zambia is not going to the tournament just to make up the numbers.

“Although we are just coming up, what I will say is we don’t just want to add numbers to the tournament,” Mwape told  FIFA+ on Wednesday.

“From the little experience we have gained, I think we are able to challenge any team. It won’t be easy, but it’s others thinking we’ll go there as underdogs. As far as I’m concerned, we are going to compete.”

Qualifying for the World Cup had changed football in Zambia, with many young girls aspiring to play for the country, Mwape said.

Asked what his team will be aiming for at the Finals in Australia and New Zealand, Mwape added: “Success at the World Cup will shake the whole world because if we do well, I’m sure people will be surprised.

“Some of them won’t even know where Zambia is. For them, it will be a case of looking at a world map to find out. But nothing is

