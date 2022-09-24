Football

Ziyech back as Morocco warm up for World Cup with win over Chile

Hakim Ziyech returned for Morocco after more than a year’s absence to help them to a 2-0 win over Chile in their World Cup warm-up at Espanyol’s Cornella-El Prat Stadium on Friday.

Reuters
24 September, 2022 06:50 IST
24 September, 2022 06:50 IST
Chile’s Charles Aranguiz, left, vies for the ball with Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech.

Chile’s Charles Aranguiz, left, vies for the ball with Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech. | Photo Credit: AP

Hakim Ziyech returned for Morocco after more than a year’s absence to help them to a 2-0 win over Chile in their World Cup warm-up at Espanyol’s Cornella-El Prat Stadium on Friday.

Hakim Ziyech returned for Morocco after more than a year’s absence to help them to a 2-0 win over Chile in their World Cup warm-up at Espanyol’s Cornella-El Prat Stadium on Friday.

Sofiane Boufal netted a 66th minute penalty after defender Paulo Diaz handled to open the scoring and debutant Abdelhamid Sabiri added a second 12 minutes later in a winning start for coach Walid Regragui weeks after he was named Morocco coach.

It was the first of two warm-up games in Spain for World Cup-bound Morocco, who next meet Paraguay in Seville on Tuesday.

Also Read
Richarlison double as Brazil strolls past Ghana

Ziyech had been left out of Morocco’s team after last year being accused by previous coach Vahid Halilhodzic of feigning injury to skip playing friendly matches in June 2021.

The impasse between the Chelsea forward and his national team coach saw him miss the World Cup qualifying campaign and the Africa Cup of Nations finals at the start of the year.

But pressure on Halilhodzic to restore Ziyech to the team, and no reconciliation between the pair, led to the coach being fired last month.

Regragui drafted Ziyech straight into the starting lineup on Friday along with Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, playing for Morocco for the first time since November 2020.

Morocco plays at the World Cup in Qatar in Group F against Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us