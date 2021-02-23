Football Football UEFA to investigate reports of Zlatan being racially abused Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during AC Milan's away game against Red Star Belgrade when he was allegedly thrown insults as shown in the footage. AP NYON, SWITZERLAND 23 February, 2021 22:39 IST AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic controls the ball during warm up before the Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match between Red Star and AC Milan at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. - AP AP NYON, SWITZERLAND 23 February, 2021 22:39 IST UEFA appointed a disciplinary investigator on Tuesday to look at allegations of Zlatan Ibrahimovic being racially abused when AC Milan played at Red Star Belgrade last week.Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during the Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimovic’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.ALSO READ |ISL 2020-21: What Goa, NorthEast United, Hyderabad need to do to qualify for playoffs - ExplainedThough no tickets were sold to fans for the round of 32 game, Red Star club officials and guests were in the main stand.UEFA disciplinary rules hold home clubs responsible for incidents inside their stadium. The governing body gave no timetable for its investigator to report to the disciplinary committee.Milan hosts the second leg on Thursday after drawing in Belgrade 2-2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.