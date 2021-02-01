Football Football Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation The Italian football federation prosecutor on Monday opened an investigation into last week’s spat between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Romelu Lukaku. AP 01 February, 2021 22:10 IST File picture of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku. - Getty Images AP 01 February, 2021 22:10 IST The Italian football federation prosecutor on Monday opened an investigation into last week’s spat between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Romelu Lukaku.Referee Paolo Valeri was called in for questioning by prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné to explain the punishment handed out during the Italian Cup quarterfinal.There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimović and Lukaku just before halftime and both players were given yellow cards. The confrontation between the former Manchester United teammates continued after the halftime whistle and a visibly furious Lukaku had to be restrained.READ: Ibrahimović and Lukaku get away without bans after spatIbrahimović was later shown another yellow card after the break for a hard tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov and sent off, leaving his team with 10 players.Lukaku’s Inter Milan beat Ibrahimović’s AC Milan 2-1.Both players were given one-match suspensions by the league judge on Friday, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons.Ibrahimović’s suspension was because of the two yellow cards and his subsequent sending off, while Lukaku’s suspension was for accumulated cards.Lukaku will miss the first leg of the semifinals against Juventus on Tuesday, while Ibrahimović will have to sit out his next match in the competition. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos