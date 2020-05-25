Football Football Ibrahimovic suffers potential achilles injury Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Italy two weeks ago from Sweden in order to prepare for a possible return to Serie A action. PTI Rome 25 May, 2020 22:21 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined AC Milan during this season's winter transfer window. - Getty Images PTI Rome 25 May, 2020 22:21 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have picked up an achilles tendon injury that could put the AC Milan forward's season at risk, according to reports in Italy on Monday.The Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the Swede hurt his calf in training but various outlets claim that the injury may also involve his achilles tendon, which would rule him out for weeks, with Serie A potentially restarting next month.Contacted by AFP, Milan didn't comment on Ibrahimovic's physical condition.READ | How a reborn Thomas Muller became the heartbeat of Flick's Bayern Aged 38, Ibrahimovic rejoined the seven-time European champion during this season's winter transfer window. He suffered a calf injury shortly after signing in January.He returned to Italy two weeks ago from Sweden, where he had been training with Hammarby, in order to prepare for a possible return to Serie A action. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos