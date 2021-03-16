Football Football Ibrahimovic returns to Sweden squad after five years Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Sweden's 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo. Reuters STOCKHOLM 16 March, 2021 19:18 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following its exit at the group stage of Euro 2016. (File Image) - AP Reuters STOCKHOLM 16 March, 2021 19:18 IST Sweden's record goal scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his country's international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring "The return of the God" in a social media post on Tuesday.The 39-year-old was named in coach Janne Andersson's 26-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, five years after the striker retired from the national team. The return of the God @svenskfotboll pic.twitter.com/hQThIdWRY0— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 16, 2021 "He can be a little bit funny at times," Andersson said with a laugh when told about the striker's tweet during an online news conference.RELATED| Zlatan could delight Sweden fans as squad set to be named "First and foremost he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden. It's obviously very good that he wants to come back."Apart from what he can contribute on the field, he has incredible experience and can contribute with that to the other players in the team," he added.RELATED| Aaron Ramsey named in Wales squad despite thigh injury concern Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following its exit at the group stage of Euro 2016.He opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020, and coach Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback, which was announced on Tuesday.He has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan so far this season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.