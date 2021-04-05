Football Football Ibrahimovic set to sign one-year contract extension with AC Milan The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic, AC Milan's top-scorer in Serie A this season, has reportedly agreed to a new contract deal in principle. PTI 05 April, 2021 22:53 IST The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic, who recently returned to international duty with Sweden after a five-year absence, is Milan's top scorer this season with 15 goals in Serie A. - Getty Images PTI 05 April, 2021 22:53 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a one-year extension to his AC Milan contract in the coming days, according to Sky Sports Italia.Ibrahimovic's current contract runs out at the end of the season, but he has reportedly agreed a new deal in principle, which should be completed in the next seven to ten days.READ | Man City could break transfer record, says Guardiola The 39-year-old, who recently returned to international duty with Sweden after a five-year absence, is Milan's top scorer this season with 15 goals in Serie A. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.