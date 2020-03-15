Aadil Bedi wins Bengal Open golf championship

Nineteen-year-old Aadil Bedi's lion-hearted performance helped him win his maiden title in the Bengal Open golf championship at the Tollygunge Club here on Sunday.



Chandigarh-based Bedi triumphed in style with a chip-in birdie on the sixth playoff hole to end Pune golfer Udayan Mane’s incredible three-match winning streak on the PGTI Tour.



The tournament, worth Rs. 30 lakh, witnessed the longest-running playoff on the PGTI. The previous record for the longest playoff was four holes which was set three times. The last event decided on the fourth playoff was the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2019 where Ajeetesh Sandhu prevailed over Rashid Khan.

Bedi and PGTI Order of Merit leader Mane, joint leaders overnight, carded an identical 69 in the final round to be tied at the top after the regulation 72 holes with matching totals of 14-under-266.



The scores:

266-Aadil Bedi (65, 65, 67, 69), Udayan Mane (67, 63, 67, 69); 267-Viraj Madappa (66, 68, 69, 64); 268-Mukesh Kumar (66, 65, 67, 70); 269-Rahil Gangjee (68, 66, 68,67), Om Prakash Chouhan (65, 65, 70, 69), Khalin Joshi (67, 63, 69, 70).