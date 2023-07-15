MagazineBuy Print

Aditi Ashok slips to Tied-20th at Dana Open

Aditi, who shot 66 on the first day, is now 6-under after two rounds. She was Tied-5th after the opening round.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 15:16 IST , Sylvania, Ohio

PTI
Aditi Ashok of India hits a tee shot on the third hole.
Aditi Ashok of India hits a tee shot on the third hole. | Photo Credit: David Berding/Getty Images
infoIcon

Aditi Ashok of India hits a tee shot on the third hole. | Photo Credit: David Berding/Getty Images

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had an up and down second round of 1-under, leaving her at Tied-20th position at the Dana Open.

Aditi, who shot 66 on the first day, is now 6-under after two rounds. She was Tied-5th after the opening round.

In a tournament where the leaderboard is rather tight, she is only five shots behind with two more rounds to go at the Highland Meadows.

American Annie Park birdied seven of her last 10 holes for an 8-under 63 card and took a two-stroke lead over the recently crowned U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.

The 28-year-old Park, who won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title, started from the tenth. Annie birdied the 13th and 18th and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.

Aditi missed four fairways as against none on the first day. She also needed more putts – 31 against 29.

Yet, a good third round on this scoring layout can bring her back in the frame for her first win on the LPGA. Aditi has four Top-10 finishes this year on LPGA including a runner-up finish when she lost a play-off at Los Angeles.

