Aditi Ashok best Indian at T-28th in Swiss Ladies Open

Aditi Ashok was the best Indian with a card of 2-under 70 in the opening round of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour in Holzhausern.

Amandeep Drall, who had a Tied-4th place last week on LET Access Series, turned in a birdie-birdie finish to score even par 72 and was T-56, while the other Indians will need good second rounds to make the cut.

Tvesa Malik, Gaurika Bishnoi and Vani Kapoor shot 1-over 73 each and were T-68th, while Ridhima Dilawari (75) was T-92.

Astha Madan (81) was T-122 and certain to miss the cut.

There was a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard as Chloe Williams and Marianne Skarpnord both finished day one on eight-under-par.

Aditi was one-under for the front nine with a birdie on Par-5 third and then she dropped her only shot of the day on 10th before picking a birdie on par-4 12th.

Williams, who went out in the second group this morning, set the clubhouse lead after shooting a bogey-free round of 64 which included eight birdies.

The Welshwoman has had two top-ten finishes this season and led after the first round of the Creekhouse Ladies Open last week.

Skarpnord produced an excellent round of 64 herself to be in a share of the lead with the highlight of her day being her hole-in-one at the par-3 15th – her second of the 2021 season.

The five-time LET winner made four birdies on the front nine to make the turn in 31 and looked set to be the new leader, but a bogey on 18 ensured she joined Williams on eight-under.

Four players are tied for third place on seven-under-par, including Swiss amateur Elena Moosmann, who is 13th in the LET Access Series Order of Merit.