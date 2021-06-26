Aditi Ashok crashes out of KPMG Women's PGA Champs

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing five-over 77 to bow out of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Aditi, whose entry for a second Olympic appearance will be confirmed next week, couldn't make her record 17th start at a Major event count as she had five bogeys and no birdie.

It was Aditi's second appearance of the year. She made the cut at the ANA Inspiration but did not play the US Women's Open.

Nelly Korda, fresh off an LPGA win last week, birdied her final six holes and holds a one-shot lead.

Korda fired a 9-under-par 63 at Atlanta Athletic Club in the second round, leaving her at 11-under 133. First-round leader Lizette Salas was 5 under on Friday, and she holds second place at 10 under.

Cydney Clanton (5 under in the second round), France's Celine Boutier (8 under) and Canada's Alena Sharp (4 under) share third place at 7-under 137.

