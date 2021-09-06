Aditi finishes creditable T-12 at Creekhouse; Shubhankar sizzles in Rome

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a rollercoaster final round, carding an even par 72 to finish a creditable Tied-12th at the Creekhouse Ladies Open in Sweden.

Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, had a wild ride with five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey for another even par 72 on Sunday evening.

With earlier rounds of 74-73-72, she totalled 3-over and was Tied for 12th place, close on the heels of her Tied-10th finish at Skafto Open last week.

Shubhankar sizzles in Rome

India's Shubhankar Sharma reserved his best for the final round as he turned in a sizzling five-under 66 to sign off tied 12th at the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Starting the final day with a bogey, Sharma was on fire from the fifth. He had seven birdies in the next holes from fifth to 13th and looked set for a Top-10.

But back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15 set him back before he finished with a birdie on 18th for 66.

At 8-under, Sharma finished five shots off the winner, Nicolai Højgaard.

Nicolai Hojgaard held off a strong chasing pack to claim his maiden European Tour title with a one shot victory. His twin brother Rasmus finished 18th.

The Danish 20-year-olds became the first brothers to win back-to-back events on the European Tour after Rasmus Højgaard won last week's Omega European Masters in Switzerland.