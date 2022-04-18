More Sports Golf Golf Lotte Championship: Aditi finishes T-41, Korea's Kim wins title Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a two-over 74 in the final round to finish a modest T-41 at the 2022 LOTTE Championship. PTI OAHU, US 18 April, 2022 09:30 IST Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a two-over 74 in the final round to finish a modest T-41 at the 2022 LOTTE Championship. (File photo) - REUTERS PTI OAHU, US 18 April, 2022 09:30 IST Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a two-over 74 in the final round to finish a modest T-41 at the 2022 LOTTE Championship.Aditi, who was Tied-second after the first round, suffered her second birdie-less round of the week. With rounds of 67-73-76-74, she finished with a total of two-over 290.Aditi, who had one bogey and 17 pars in the second round, had two bogeys and 16 pars on the final day. Her third round of 4-over 76, where she gave away five shots in last five holes, proved costly.Korea's Hyo Joo Kim captured her fifth career LPGA Tour title by shooting a final-round 71 to reach 11-under. She finished two strokes clear of Hinako Shibuno of Japan.Kim, who started the day with a three-stroke advantage, bogeyed the par-3 17th to drop her lead to just one.READ: Ahlawat top Indian finisher in Asian Mixed Challenge golf; Kim wins title But Kim executed a superb pitch from off the green at No. 18 at Hoakalei Country Club, leaving herself a 2-foot birdie putt to take the victory.Kim was always a step ahead of Shibuno, who carded two birdies in the final round for a bogey-free 70. That clean scorecard was not enough to earn Shibuno her first win since the 2019 AIG Women’s Open.Kim’s countrywoman Hye-Jin Choi shot a final-round 69 to take solo third at seven-under, her best LPGA Tour finish since a tie for second since early 2020.South African Ashleigh Buhai finished fourth at six-under, while Korea's Somi Lee rounded out the top five at five-under.Californian Brianna Do, who earned a spot in the tournament via the local qualifier, played in the final group with Kim and Shibuno but could not recapture the magic that had been with her all week.With a 5-over 77 on Saturday, Do fell into a tie for 12th. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :