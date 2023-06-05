Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Aditi Ashok finishes tied 4th at Americas Cup

Aditi ended two shots behind the ultimate winner, Rose Zhang, who grabbed the glory in her maiden pro-event.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 19:18 IST , Jersey City - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Aditi Ashok hits from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday in Jersey City.
India’s Aditi Ashok hits from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday in Jersey City. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Aditi Ashok hits from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday in Jersey City. | Photo Credit: AP

Aditi Ashok logged her third successive top five finish as finished tied fourth at the Mizuho Americas Cup.

Aditi ended two shots behind the ultimate winner, Rose Zhang, who grabbed the glory in her maiden pro-event.

It was the first time since Beverly Hanson in 1951 that a player had won on their LPGA debut. Zhang shot 70-69-66-74 to be 9-under and beat Jennifer Kupcho (71-70-69-69) on the second play-off hole.

Hae Ran Ryu was third, while Aditi, Japan’s Ayaka Furue (69) and Korea’s Eun Hee Ji (71) were tied fourth.

Aditi, who started the final day at 9-under, was tied second after the third round.

Twice she reached double digits under-par and was very much on course for a maiden win before floundering towards the end.

Then came a nightmarish stretch with four bogeys in a span of seven holes from the ninth to the 15th. That saw her plummet to six-under.

A fight-back with back-to-back birdies on 16th and 17th got her to 8-under but even at tied third she was running out holes.

Aditi was 8-under and tied third at the 18th tee, but a bogey on that dropped her to 7-under and tied fourth as Hae Ran Ryu (70) was sole third.

The bogey on 18th was costly as she failed to make at least USD 50,000 in prize money but the bigger hurt was missing out on a win that was within her realms till she played the first eight holes during the day.

After just three bogeys over the first three days, Aditi dropped twice that number on the final day against four birdies.

Aditi now has a T-2, T-5 and T-4 in her last three stroke play events on LPGA and she is already in Top-20 of the Road to CME Globe (Order of Merit) and should be ranked higher than previous career-best 49th in world rankings when the new list comes out in a day.

Related Topics

Aditi Ashok /

LPGA /

Rose Zhang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Green’s presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in India, say teammates
    PTI
  3. India must go with two spinners for WTC 2023 final: Monty Panesar
    PTI
  4. Aditi Ashok finishes tied 4th at Americas Cup
    PTI
  5. World Test Championship: Leading run-scorers in 2021-23 cycle
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Aditi Ashok finishes tied 4th at Americas Cup
    PTI
  2. Hovland delivers clutch putts and wins Memorial in playoff
    AP
  3. Two-time major winner Morikawa exits Memorial with back spasms
    AFP
  4. McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes
    AP
  5. Suh, Matsuyama ride hot putts on steamy day at the Memorial
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Green’s presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in India, say teammates
    PTI
  3. India must go with two spinners for WTC 2023 final: Monty Panesar
    PTI
  4. Aditi Ashok finishes tied 4th at Americas Cup
    PTI
  5. World Test Championship: Leading run-scorers in 2021-23 cycle
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment