Aditi Ashok becomes first Indian female golfer to enter top 50 in world rankings

Aditi Ashok became the first Indian female golfer to enter the top 50 in the world rankings after her T5 place finish at the LPGA Founders Cup.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 16 May, 2023 11:55 IST
Aditi Ashok, of India in action.

Aditi Ashok, of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Aditi scored an average of 1.89 points and has moved up by 15 places in the rankings and is currently at the 49th spot int women’s golf world ranking.

Another fine finish for Aditi, ends T-5 at Founders Cup

Nelly Korda of the USA remains on the top with an average of 8.40 points followed by Korea’s Jin Young Ko, who moved one place forward with 8.38 average points overtaking Lydia Ko of New Zealand’s 7.84.

Jin Young won the LPGA Founders Cup, which led to her increase in points and almost closing the gap with the leader Korda.

Next week, Aditi will play at the Aramco Series Florida, which is a part of the Ladies European Tour. Aditi is currently leading the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for LET.

