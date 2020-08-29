More Sports Golf Golf Good start by Aditi Ashok in LPGA Aditi Ashok could play just six holes as play stopped due to inclement weather in the second round, but nonetheless it was a good start by the Indian in the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. PTI Rogers (US) 29 August, 2020 22:32 IST Aditi Ashok had carded a two-under 69 in the first round. - Getty Images PTI Rogers (US) 29 August, 2020 22:32 IST Aditi Ashok could play just six holes as play stopped due to inclement weather in the second round on Saturday, but nonetheless it was a good start by the Indian in the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Aditi, who had carded two-under 69 in the first round, was two-under through six holes in the second. From being overnight T-44, she had moved to T-21 at four-under for 24 holes at Pinnacle Country Club.On Friday, Aditi returned to the Ladies PGA Tour in the United States for the first time this year. Her two LPGA starts before this week in 2020 were both in Australia and ended before the weekend. Read: Shubhankar Sharma misses cut at UK Championship Starting from the tenth, she opened with a birdie, but dropped a double bogey on the next hole. A birdie on 17th ensured the first nine was even par. A bogey on Par-5 second took her to one-over before she found three birdies in four holes between fourth and seventh and closed the day at two-under.In the second round, she had back-to-back birdies on fourth and fifth. Three players were tied atop the leaderboard at 7-under par at the end of the first round. Major champion Anna Nordqvist, 2020 Tour rookie Esther Lee and new LPGA mom Jackie Stoelting each turned in matching rounds of 7-under par 64 to take a one-stroke lead over a pack of six players. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.