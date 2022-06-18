More Sports Golf Golf Aditi Ashok misses cut at Meijer LPGA Classic Aditi carded a three-under 69 in the second round to move to even-par, but the cut fell at 2-under. PTI Belmont 18 June, 2022 14:46 IST Aditi Ashok carded 75 in the first round. - AP (FILE) PTI Belmont 18 June, 2022 14:46 IST India’s Aditi Ashok put together a solid second round of three-under 69 but it was not enough to see her progress to the third round at the Meijer LPGA Classic here.She moved to even par for 36 holes but the cut fell at 2-under. Aditi was T-91 and missed her fourth cut in 12 starts.REPORT - FIRST ROUNDMeanwhile, Jennifer Kupcho (63-67) grabbed a two-shot lead, while defending champion Nelly Korda, who was out of action in March with a blood clot in her left arm, raced to second place with 67-65.This is only the fifth start in 2022 for Korda. She was T-4 at Tournament of Champions, T-20 at Gainbridge and T-15 at Drive On in March. After that she played only the US Women's Open, where she was T-8. Korda's five birdies included two back-to-back efforts on holes 17 and 18 and before that she had a hole-out eagle on the par-5 14th.Carlota Ciganda (68-65) had two eagles in the second round as she shot 65 and moved to third place.Two-time Meijer LPGA Classic winner Brooke Henderson (68-66) is two shots back of Korda, and four shots out of the lead, after two windy rounds at Blythefield Country Club. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :