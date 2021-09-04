Creekhouse Ladies Open: Aditi moves up to T-15 and bids for second Top-10 in a row

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had one birdie and one bogey on each side of the Kristianstad Golf Club for an even par 72 that pushed her up to Tied-15th after the third round of the Creekhouse Ladies Open.

Aditi, who shot 74-73 on the first two days, is now 3-over for 54 holes.

Aditi rose 17 places up from T-32 overnight and a good final round could see her make a bid for a second straight Top-10 finish.

She was T-10 at Skafto Open last week.

Aditi was the only one of the three Indians to make the cut as Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan missed the cut.

Marja Stark of Sweden seemed to be running away as she was 9-under with one more hole in the third round remaining. She then bogeyed the Par-5 18th but still held a three-shot lead going into the final round.

Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul shot 71 and was tied second alongside another Swede Lim Grant (72) at 5-under.