Saudi Ladies Int'l: Aditi Ashok rises to tied-seventh

India’s Aditi Ashok turned in her best round at the USD 1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International by bringing home a card of 3-under 69 and rising to tied-seventh after three rounds here on Saturday.

Aditi, who had two bogeys on Day One, reduced it to one on the second day. On the third day, it was three birdies and no bogeys. She patiently parred the entire front nine and then birdied 10th and 11th and added a third birdie on Par-5 18th for the second day running.

At 4-under 212, she is six shots behind the co-leaders Lydia Hall (69) and Emily Pedersen (71), who are at 10-under 206.

Things, however, were not so great for Tvesa Malik (78) and Diksha Dagar (77) who are both Tied-62nd at 12-over.

As Aditi played a very steady round to show her return to form, Lydia Hall clawed back two-shots on halfway leader Emily Kristine Pedersen to tee-up a thrilling finish.

Five birdies for Hall

Lydia Hall had five birdies in her three-under par 69 that saw the Welsh woman take her place joint top of the leaderboard with only 18 holes to play. Pedersen had three birdies against two bogeys. Major-winner Georgia Hall also carded a 69, leaving her one back ahead of the final three-ball on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Johnson charges to four-shot lead after Masters third round

Celine Herbin of France and Sweden’s two-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist both sit on seven-under par, with Germany’s Esther Henseleit the sole player on -6.

A group of seven players all sit two-shots further back on four-under par, including Scotland’s Carly Booth, Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia, Aditi Ashok and Caroline Hedwall of Sweden.